Man arrested after four-county chase that ended in Culpeper

A Stafford County man was charged with multiple offenses in four different counties following a lengthy pursuit Thursday afternoon that started in Spotsylvania and ended in Culpeper.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the incident began about 4:45 p.m., after deputies received word that a wanted man was in the area of the 9200 block of Courthouse Road.
Deputy T. Grasso and 1st Sgt. D. Myrick spotted the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Daniel Ray Conley, driving west on Courthouse Road near Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop, Skebo said, but the suspect refused to stop. He drove recklessly at a high rate of speed toward Lake Anna in the western part of the county, Skebo said.
The pursuit continued into Louisa County on New Bridge Road (State Route 208) and continued onto Zachary Taylor Highway (State Route 522). Louisa deputies joined in the pursuit until the suspect entered Orange County still on Zachary Taylor Highway, police said, where Orange deputies and the Virginia State Police got involved.
The pursuit continued into Culpeper County, where the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office took over. Just prior to Germanna Highway (State Route 3), police said the suspect used his vehicle to strike a Culpeper deputy’s vehicle. No one was seriously injured.
Culpeper deputies were finally able to disable the suspect’s vehicle and take Conley into custody.
Conley is charged with at least 16 offenses, including multiple counts of felony eluding, driving revoked, reckless driving, felony hit and run, felony vandalism and assault on a law enforcement officer.
He was already wanted in Spotsylvania for probation violation charges. Conley was placed in the Culpeper County Jail under no bond.
It was one of three pursuits involving Spotsylvania deputies Thursday, Skebo said. At 10:05 p.m., a chase that began in Louisa ended with a suspect being arrested in the area of Towles Mill Road and Horseshoe Drive in Spotsylvania.
A suspect was arrested and is facing charges in Louisa, but no further details were available Friday night.
At 9:09 p.m., Spotsylvania deputies attempted to stop a driver in the area of the 7-Eleven at 5326 Jefferson Davis Highway. Police said the suspect headed north on Interstate 95 and the pursuit was called off as the driver reached speeds of at least 130 mph.
Skebo said police decided that continuing the pursuit posed too much of a risk to the public.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404