Man arrested after four-county chase that ended in Culpeper

Culpeper deputies were finally able to disable the suspect’s vehicle and take Conley into custody.

Conley is charged with at least 16 offenses, including multiple counts of felony eluding, driving revoked, reckless driving, felony hit and run, felony vandalism and assault on a law enforcement officer.

He was already wanted in Spotsylvania for probation violation charges. Conley was placed in the Culpeper County Jail under no bond.

It was one of three pursuits involving Spotsylvania deputies Thursday, Skebo said. At 10:05 p.m., a chase that began in Louisa ended with a suspect being arrested in the area of Towles Mill Road and Horseshoe Drive in Spotsylvania.

A suspect was arrested and is facing charges in Louisa, but no further details were available Friday night.

At 9:09 p.m., Spotsylvania deputies attempted to stop a driver in the area of the 7-Eleven at 5326 Jefferson Davis Highway. Police said the suspect headed north on Interstate 95 and the pursuit was called off as the driver reached speeds of at least 130 mph.

Skebo said police decided that continuing the pursuit posed too much of a risk to the public.