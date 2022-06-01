Man arrested after police chase reached 116 mph

A King George County man was arrested Monday following a pursuit through southern Stafford County during which speeds reached 116 mph, police said.

Deputies A.J. Charoenthep and S.A. Fulford were going south on U.S. 1 near Centreport Parkway at 6:40 p.m. when a gray Scion with no tags passed them heading in the same direction at a high rate of speed.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the Scion was going 77 mph in a 45 mph zone when the deputies attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect went through several red lights as a pursuit got underway.

Police said the suspect drove along Butler and Chatham Heights roads before heading east on State Route 3. Kimmitz said the suspect passed vehicles using the shoulder of the road and crossed double yellow lines during the pursuit.

The suspect reached 116 mph and deputies were unable to deploy tire deflation devices. Finally, Deputy L.T. Ward got in front of the vehicle and was preparing to conduct a rolling road block when the suspect pulled over and surrendered in the area of Forest Lane Road. Kimmitz said the pursuit covered eight and a half miles.

Daniel Jordan Moore, 24, was charged with felony eluding, driving suspended, reckless driving and a number of traffic infractions, including six counts of failure to obey a traffic light. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.