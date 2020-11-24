 Skip to main content
Man attempts to rob 7-Eleven clerk in Wilderness area
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a male suspect in a recent attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven in the Wilderness area.

During the early morning hours of Nov. 22, the unknown individual entered the convenience store at the intersection of Route 3 and Route 20 and attempted to rob the clerk by demanding cash, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The man left in a dark-colored, four-door sedan, possibly a mid-2000 model Honda Accord traveling east on Route 3 towards Spotsylvania. The subject is described as a white male with shoulder length brown hair.

To identify him, contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 540/672-1200 to speak with Inv. Seal.

