Man charged in armed robbery plot released on bail after court appeal

A Spotsylvania County man facing robbery and other charges was released from jail this week after prosecutors tried to have a judge's decision overturned, but were denied by the state Court of Appeals.

Curtis C. Allen, 19, is charged with multiple offenses as the result of an April incident in which a man was robbed during a car sale.

Allen's codefendant, Collin Z. Lafreniere, has already been convicted of robbery, abduction and two firearms charges and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5 in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

In part because of COVID-19 restrictions, Allen's jury trial has been postponed a couple of times and is now set to start April 6.

A bond hearing for Allen was held Sept. 29 in Fredericksburg. Similar requests had been denied, but Judge Gordon Willis that day granted a $10,000 bond after hearing arguments from defense attorney Eugene Frost.

Frost argued that Allen should not continue to be held without bond and that he had no control over the COVID-19 situation. He said he poses no flight risk and no danger to the public, especially with the conditions imposed by the judge. Those conditions include being on house arrest.