Man charged in fatal Spotsylvania hit and run

A Spotsylvania man was charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run late Tuesday in the county, police said.

Stephanas S. Rennick, 31, is charged with felony hit and run. He turned himself in to police Thursday evening, Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said, and was later released on bond from the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The charge stems from an incident late Tuesday in the area of Harrison Road and Meadow Park Drive. Keith Lawrence Ballard, 32, of Burke was found dead on the side of the road just east of the intersection, with obvious injuries.

Skebo said investigators determined that an eastbound car struck Ballard and left the scene. Vehicle parts at the scene led police to identify the vehicle as a silver 2012 or 2013 Hyundai Azera.

Rennick turned himself in after seeing a news release about the incident, Skebo said. Police found a vehicle at his residence with front end and passenger’s side damage consistent with the wreckage left at the accident scene.