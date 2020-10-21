Man charged in stabbing of parents in Colonial Beach

A Fairfax County man has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding in connection with an incident Sunday morning in Colonial Beach during which he allegedly stabbed his parents and himself before barricading himself in a home.

Colonial Beach Police Chief Bruce Hough said officers responded to a home on Jackson Street about 10:15 a.m. and found Kim K. Orita and Adam Y. Orita, both 79-year-old Fairfax residents, suffering from stab wounds.

The couple was treated at the scene by emergency workers before being transported to Mary Washington Hospital. Both victims have been released from the hospital, Hough said.

The suspect, 40-year-old Dennis M. Orita, barricaded himself inside the residence after police arrived. Colonial Beach police, assisted by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police, surrounded the home and worked to get the suspect to come outside. At noon, Orita came out and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was treated at the scene for self-inflicted stab wounds before also being taken to the hospital. Police said he is at Western State in Staunton for a mental health evaluation.