Man climbs 250-feet cell tower, talked away from ledge by Culpeper PD

A suicidal subject climbed the 250-feet Verizon tower in the town of Culpeper Sunday afternoon and local authorities were able to talk the man away from the ledge.

A several-hour rescue concluded around 4 p.m. after a tactical team from Harrisonburg used repelling equipment to safely get the man down, according to Culpeper Police Capt. Tim Chilton, on the scene.

The emergency call came in around 1 p.m. on May 2 to the tower site at Old Brandy Road and East Piedmont Street.

Once arriving, Officers Brittany Jenkins and Al Cooper suited up and using harnesses, climbed the top of the tower to negotiate with the man.

After a while, they were able to talk him away from the ledge and take the man into custody, Chilton said.

"The situation is stable right now," he said in a phone call after 3 p.m. "The hard part will be getting him down."

The Culpeper PD Crisis Intervention Team has staged numerous successful rescues, but Sunday's incident is the most amazing, Chilton said. "This is a major incident," he said.

No one was hurt during the rescue.