Man convicted of murder in Spotsylvania for shooting death of a county teenager

A Spotsylvania man was convicted of two murder charges and seven other offenses early Saturday for his role in the death of a county teenager in 2019.
Augustus Rhodes, 34, was involved in the Aug. 12, 2019, slaying of 18-year-old James Wallin, who died as the result of a gunshot wound to the back. Rhodes was shot at least seven times during the altercation.
The trial started Wednesday and ended after midnight Saturday with convictions that included first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder, abduction and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Rhodes is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 30.
Rhodes was acquitted of trespassing and a second firearms charge, and an aggravated malicious wounding charge was reduced to misdemeanor assault and battery.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Ryan Mehaffey and Alex Vakos, Wallin was drinking beer on his front stoop with others that evening when a car rode by very slowly on Matti Hill Court. A man identified as Rhodes got out of the car and asked several times where the owner of the home was. Prosecution witnesses said Rhodes approached them “aggressively.”
Rhodes, who outweighed Wallin by about 80 pounds, came onto the stoop and “choke-slammed” Wallin against a door. Wallin’s sister and two others rushed into the home as the incident escalated.
Wallin, who was openly carrying a gun, shot Rhodes seven times during the incident. Mehaffey said that Rhodes beat Wallin’s face with a gun and was able to chase and catch Wallin despite being shot multiple times. Rhodes was on top of Wallin, according to the evidence, when William McDowney allegedly ran up to Wallin and shot him in the back with one of Rhodes’ guns.
Police recovered one of Rhodes’ guns at the scene and another in tall grass near Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, where he showed up minutes after the incident.
McDowney, who video showed was part of the incident for about eight seconds, is scheduled to stand trial in the same courtroom next week. He has admitted on tape that he was the shooter and has said that he and Rhodes went there that night to settle a drug-related dispute.
It remains unclear why Rhodes was in the area. Rhodes, who is married, testified Friday that he was looking for the residence of a woman he’d met at a Fredericksburg sports bar earlier in the evening.
But Mehaffey told the jury that was one of many lies Rhodes has told since Wallin’s death. He suggested that a large marijuana seizure at the residence next door to Wallin that had nothing to do with the teenager was part of the real reason Rhodes and McDowney were there that night.
“Jimmy wasn’t bothering anyone,” Mehaffey said in his closing argument. “He was on his front porch protecting his loved ones and he had every right to do so.”
Defense attorney John Spencer argued that it didn’t matter why Rhodes was in the area. He argued that Wallin was the aggressive one and said Rhodes fell back on his military training and tried to disarm the teenager after he stood up and touched the gun on his waist.
Spencer called Rhodes, an Army veteran, a war hero with no criminal record. “The commonwealth wants [the jury] to believe that he suddenly turned into a cold-blooded killer. One thing I know for sure is that my client didn’t shoot anyone.”
Spencer said the defense’s claim of self-defense pertained to the aggravated malicious wounding charge. He said the murder charge should not apply to Rhodes.
Mehaffey said that although McDowney fired the fatal shot, Rhodes was equally culpable because he was acting in concert with McDowney.
During a lengthy cross-examination by Mehaffey, Rhodes admitted that he lied repeatedly to police during interviews following his arrival at the hospital shortly after being shot. He explained that “I’m not sure what I was thinking at that point. I didn’t want to implicate anybody.”
Rhodes will not be sentenced on both murder convictions. Prosecutors will have to choose which one to proceed on at sentencing.
