Man dies after fall from James River train trestle in Lynchburg

A man fell to his death Sunday morning from the railroad trestle at Riverside Park in Lynchburg, police said.

A woman who also was on the trestle was checked by paramedics at the scene and released, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. On the scene, officers and Lynchburg firefighters attempted life-saving measures on the man who fell to his death.

Police said they would release the man’s identity after notifying next of kin.

Before Sunday’s incident, authorities said at least 13 people have died since 1969 on the trestle that spans the James River from Riverside Park on the Lynchburg side to Madison Heights on the Amherst County side.

Signs on a barbed-wire fence warn people of the risk of trespassing charges or death.

A 35-year-old Lynchburg man was killed there in September 2015 when a train struck him.

In November 2014, a Liberty University student was struck and killed by a train; four students accompanying him were sentenced to community service on trespassing charges.

In October 2012, Amherst County authorities said a man was struck and killed there.

In November 2011, five LU students were stargazing on the trestle when one student was struck by a train and another was critically injured after falling to the riverbank below; she recovered. The three other students suffered minor injuries.