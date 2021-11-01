 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orange man charged with murder, victim found deceased on Halloween
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Orange man charged with murder, victim found deceased on Halloween

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin P. MCleer

Kevin P. MCleer

An Orange man is in police custody in connection with a fatal shooting early on Halloween morning at a residence a few miles south of the town of Orange.

A 911 call around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 notified the Orange County Sheriff’s Office of a shooting in the county, but with no other information provided.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A few hours later, authorities received information that the individuals involved may have gone to a residence in the 15000 block of Mountain Track Road, according to a release Monday morning from OCSO spokeswoman ICAC Inv. Becky Jones.

Sheriff’s deputies determined that the shooting occurred at this residence and found one male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the front yard.

Kevin P. MCleer, 29, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, Jones said. He is being held without bond.

The department is not releasing the name of the deceased at this time, Jones said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

9,000 NYC workers on leave as jab mandate starts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News