Orange man charged with murder, victim found deceased on Halloween

An Orange man is in police custody in connection with a fatal shooting early on Halloween morning at a residence a few miles south of the town of Orange.

A 911 call around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 notified the Orange County Sheriff’s Office of a shooting in the county, but with no other information provided.

A few hours later, authorities received information that the individuals involved may have gone to a residence in the 15000 block of Mountain Track Road, according to a release Monday morning from OCSO spokeswoman ICAC Inv. Becky Jones.

Sheriff’s deputies determined that the shooting occurred at this residence and found one male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the front yard.

Kevin P. MCleer, 29, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, Jones said. He is being held without bond.

The department is not releasing the name of the deceased at this time, Jones said.