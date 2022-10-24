 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain

A man accidentally fell to his death at Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, N.C. on Sunday.

Todd A. Buckman, 53, formerly of Troy, N.H., was at one of the nature’s park’s overlooks when he accidentally fell around 10 a.m., Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley said Monday.

Search and rescue crews found Buckman at the base of a cliff.

Henley said the overlook was not near the area around the swinging bridge, which draws a steady stream of visitors.

Grandfather Mountain towers 5,946 feet above northwest North Carolina. A part of the United Nations’ Southern Appalachian Biosphere Reserve, the mountain is estimated to be 300 million years old — with certain rock formations dating back 1.2 billion years.

