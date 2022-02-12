Man facing sexual assault charges after police say he grabbed women's butts

Stafford authorities have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with two recent incidents where women's buttocks were grabbed in a southern Stafford Walmart.

Cesar Mario Torres–Juares is charged with two counts of sexual assault. He was arrested Friday night and released on bond, court records show.

The charges stem from two Feb. 6 incidents at the Walmart in Washington Square, according to police reports. The first victim reported that a man grabbed her buttocks with both hands in the curtain aisle of the store, then left the building.

The second victim reported that about two hours later, she noticed a man following her in the store. When she got to the camping aisle, the man threw a towel over her head and grabbed her buttocks. He then fled from the store in a silver SUV, police said.

The description of the suspect was similar in both cases, though the clothing was different.