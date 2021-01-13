Man found dead in vehicle in parking lot at Edinburg office of Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police is investigating an unattended death that occurred in the parking lot of the agency's Area 14 Office in Edinburg in the Shenandoah Valley.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, a Virginia State Police supervisor discovered a vehicle parked in the office parking lot. He discovered an unresponsive male subject in the driver's seat.

The adult male was deceased and suffering from a gunshot wound. A handgun was recovered from inside the vehicle, according to a news release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. The man's remains were transported to the Office of Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy.

At this stage of the investigation, the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The investigation remains ongoing, the release stated.