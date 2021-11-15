 Skip to main content
Man from The Plains dead in Fauquier after single-vehicle crash
editor's pick top story

Man from The Plains dead in Fauquier after single-vehicle crash

VSP logo (copy) (copy)

The Virginia State Police has a new trooper recruitment web site at vatrooper.com

A single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in Fauquier County left the driver dead, Virginia State Police announced Monday.

A 2019 Jeep Cherokee was traveling west on Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 when it failed to maneuver a curve near Route 698 (O'Bannon Road). After running off the right side of the roadway it collided with a tree and caught fire, VSP said.

The driver of the Jeep, John V. Barr, 40, of The Plains, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries, officials said. Barr was wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police Trooper T. Ralls is investigating the crash.

