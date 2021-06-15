Man gets 12-year term for molesting Spotsylvania boy

A man who sexually molested a 12-year-old Spotsylvania County boy in 2019 was ordered Monday to serve 12 years in prison.

Nelson Javier Guillen Alvarado, 35, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court by Judge William Glover to 30 years, with 18 years suspended. He was previously convicted of forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

According to court records and prosecutor Allan Budny, the attack took place on Oct. 1 at the boy’s home. Alvarado, described in court records as a family friend, had come to the house for a party. He later asked the homeowner if she could sleep on her couch after the party so that he wouldn’t have to drive anywhere.

Spotsylvania investigators interviewed the boy about three months later after he reported the attack. He said he was sleeping when Alvarado crawled into his bed and sexually assaulted him.

Alvarado denied the allegations, but entered an Alford plea to the two charges in December, meaning that he doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges that the evidence is sufficient for a conviction.

Alvarado has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since his arrest on New Year’s Day of last year.