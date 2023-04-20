A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week in the 2019 fatal shooting of a local rapper outside a recording studio in Woodbridge.

Cinquan Louis Blakney, 47, entered an Alford plea to a charge of second degree murder Wednesday in Prince William County Circuit Court, according to a release from Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth. Judge James A. Willett sentenced him to 40 years of incarceration with 20 years suspended and five years of supervised probation upon release.

The conviction stemmed from a shooting that occurred on the night of Nov. 18, 2019 at the DMV Recording Studio in Prince William County.

Prosecutors say Blakney shot Tristan Sellers, 32, nine times at close range after a verbal argument over the production of a music track.

Sellers, also known as local rapper Slim Tristan, was unarmed. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to prosecutors.

“Violent crime has no place in our community and will be prosecuted vigorously,” Ashworth said in the statement. “We express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family.”