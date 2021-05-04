Man gets lengthy prison sentence for Christmas Day crime spree that ended in Spotsylvania

He was eventually spotted by a Fairfax County helicopter and was taken into custody. He directed police to the hidden gun and confessed to multiple crimes, court records state.

He still has charges pending in South Carolina, North Carolina and Dinwiddie County in Virginia.

Defense attorney Price Koch asked Judge Ricardo Rigual for a sentence of six years. The recommended state sentencing guidelines call for an active sentence of between six and just over 13 years.

Koch said Richardson had a good upbringing and had no criminal record prior to that day. "We think there is hope and we hope the court sees that," Koch said.

Commonwealth's Attorney Travis Bird said it was "only by the grace of God" and Richardson's actions didn't result in more serious consequences.

Riqual sentenced Richardson to a total of 20 years, with eight and a half years suspended. The judge said it was "blind luck" that someone wasn't killed.

