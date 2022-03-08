Man, girlfriend charged in fight outside Stafford bar

A Woodbridge man and his girlfriend were charged with assault by mob in connection with an attack in Stafford County late last month during which the victim suffered a fractured nose and other injuries, police said.

Tyrone L. Archie, 35, and Joe’l “Lexi” Clark, 33, of Triangle are accused of pummeling a man early Feb. 27 at Jay’s Sports Lounge in Aquia Towne Center.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the victim told police that he saw Archie, a former friend, drag someone out of the lounge. When he followed Archie outside to inquire about what was going on, he was met with a push and numerous punches to his face. Clark allegedly joined in on the beating, Kimmitz said.

The victim was already at Stafford Hospital when police learned about the assault. In addition to the fractured nose, he received stitches under his eye.

Deputy C.S. Harding was able to identify Archie and Clark as the suspects and obtained warrants. His investigation was aided by the fact that Clark had applied for a job at Jay’s earlier that day, so her information was readily available for the deputy.

Archie turned himself in Monday morning and was released on an unsecured bond. Clark had not been arrested as of Monday night.