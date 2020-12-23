Man guilty of killing sister

All of them were home Dec. 10, 2018, when the attacks happened.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Humphries said the defendant had become “increasingly jealous” of his girlfriend in the lead-up to the stabbings. She said he later told detectives his family was turning against him and that he was angry that his girlfriend would dress up and go out without him.

Humphries added that Martinez-Nolasco told detectives that he was attacked first, but there was no evidence to support the claim.

Through an interpreter, Martinez-Nolasco told the judge he didn’t recall what happened the night of the attacks and that “my mind was not working properly.”

The prosecutor said the defendant’s sister, 25-year-old Maria D. Martinez–Nolasco, had been telling her brother he needed to start earning money and stop bothering his girlfriend over his jealousy.

The two had been arguing just before the attack.

The defendant took a shower but then returned to the kitchen, the prosecutor said. As his sister looked at a phone, he grabbed a knife and stabbed her in the back.

Maria Martinez-Nolasco also suffered stab wounds to her head, face and chest. Her aorta was slashed in the attack.