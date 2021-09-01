Man killed after going to suspect's home to confront him, witness says

A man who was killed in a June 26 shooting in Fredericksburg drove to the suspect’s house after having an argument with him over the phone, a witness testified Tuesday.

Jacquin Norman Davis, 44, of Fredericksburg is charged with second-degree murder and a firearms charge in connection with the slaying of 39-year-old Chinonso Ibe in the 100 block of Wellington Lakes Drive.

Judge John R. Stevens certified the charges to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Fredericksburg General District Court.

The key witness in Tuesday’s hearing was Leisha Garnett, who is pregnant with Ibe’s child. Garnett said she and Ibe were at their home in Spotsylvania when she saw Ibe having a disagreement on Facetime with Davis.

Davis was apparently upset about Ibe talking to Davis’ girlfriend and told Ibe not to call his phone anymore. Ibe, who had been drinking, responded by getting Garnett to drive him to the Fredericksburg residence of Davis and his girlfriend.

According to Garnett, they knocked on the door for about four minutes without getting an answer. After getting back in their vehicle, Garnett testified, Davis drove up in front of them.