Man killed at Stafford motel a 47-year-old Maryland resident, police say

The man who was shot and killed at a Stafford motel Sunday morning has been identified as 47-year-old Leo D. Franklin of Oxon Hill, Md.

Franklin was shot in the chest at the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road in southern Stafford, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.

Stafford resident George Lee Pearson III, 44, is charged with second-degree murder and two firearms offenses. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned this week in Stafford General District Court.

The reason for the shooting remained unclear Tuesday, but Kimmitz said Pearson and Franklin knew each other and that Franklin was a frequent visitor to the Fredericksburg area.

Deputies found Franklin in the parking lot about 8:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his chest. Pearson had already left the scene, but detectives were able to reach him via FaceTime on his phone and convinced him to turn himself in later that day.

Police said Pearson stopped on an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Hanover County and was taken into custody by Hanover deputies and Virginia State Police.

The gun believed to have been used to kill Franklin was recovered from the car.