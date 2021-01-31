 Skip to main content
Man killed in two-car Orange County crash
A passenger died at the scene of a two-car collision Saturday in Orange County, Virginia State Police said Sunday afternoon.

State Police Trooper C.W. Campbell is investigating the 7:55 p.m. crash on State Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) less than a mile south of Twin Mountains Road near the Orange-Culpeper line.

A Ford Taurus was traveling north on Route 522 when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on a southbound Ford Fusion, State Police Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said in a statement.

The Fusion’s 16-year-old male driver and an adult female passenger were transported to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. An adult male passenger died at the scene, Geller said.

The Taurus driver also was taken to the Culpeper hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

