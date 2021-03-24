Man pleads guilty to dumping woman's body in a ditch after drug overdose

A man who dumped a woman’s dead body in a ditch after she overdosed on drugs he gave her pleaded guilty to two charges Wednesday in Stafford County Circuit Court.

Dontae M. Sanders, 28, of Woodbridge, was convicted of distributing illegal drugs and concealing a dead body. A felony murder charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Sanders is scheduled to be sentenced May 24.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Amy Casey, the Stafford Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call early Oct. 6, 2019, alerting police that a woman’s body was in a ditch in the area of the pond off Whispering Pines Lane. The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Childs of Stafford.

The ensuing investigation eventually led police to Sanders, who was in West Virginia when detectives went to speak with him several days later.

He told police that he’d picked up Childs that morning to do drugs together, something they had done before. He admitted giving her “some dope,” but wasn’t sure if it was heroin. Child’s cause of death is listed as “acute fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication.”