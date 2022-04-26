Man pleads guilty to murder in 2021 Stafford motorcycle club shooting

A North Carolina man who killed a fellow motorcycle club member during a gathering last year in Stafford County pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday.

George R. Batts Jr., 40, of Richlands, N.C., killed 47-year-old Ely P. Grimes on Jan. 17, 2021, outside an industrial park building on International Parkway in southern Stafford. Both men were members of the Tuckahoe Motorcycle Club and were attending a chili cookoff that weekend, court records show.

Grimes was shot multiple times in the torso and his arm, court records state, and suffered multiple internal injuries. Before he died, Grimes told witnesses that he didn’t know why Batts shot him.

Batts was shot by deputies after he pointed a gun in their direction, according to the evidence. It turned out that the gun he was pointing was empty; he had unloaded it before deputies arrived.

As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Greg Holt and defense attorney Joe Flood, Batts will face a maximum active sentence of 17 years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 11. Charges of malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony were dropped.

Witnesses at a prior hearing said that Batts and Grimes were close friends who seemed to be getting along that weekend. Grimes’ wife, Tracy Grimes, said she saw Batts walking his dog that morning. Court records state that she took the dog back into the clubhouse, leaving her husband and Batts outside.

A short time later, several shots were heard. A club member told police he went outside and found Grimes on the ground. He said Grimes told him he and Batts were “bull-----ing” when Batts “snapped” and opened fire.

He said Batts was walking around saying “just shoot me.” Other witnesses described Batts as acting strangely and making odd comments.

Batts was shot after he failed to comply with deputies’ orders to drop his gun. Batts dropped to the ground as deputies and rescue workers tried to safely get to Grimes, court records state.

Court records state that Batts continued trying to get the gun, which had dropped to his side after he was shot. He was on all fours reaching for the gun when he was shot a second time.

Grimes was taken to a local hospital, where he died two days later. His injuries included damage to his ribcage, diaphragm, liver, right kidney, intestines and stomach.

Flood said at a previous hearing that Batts had no history of violence and that his actions that day were “completely out of character.”