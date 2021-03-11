Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 14-year-old Stafford girl in 2005

A man who impregnated a girl in 2005 when she was 14 years old pleaded guilty to three felony charges Thursday in Stafford County Circuit Court.
Michael X. Whitted, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual battery. As part of an agreement worked out by prosecutor Philip Chichester and defense attorney Eugene Frost, other charges were either dropped or reduced.
Whitted had been charged with three counts of rape, which each carry a potential life sentence. The aggravated sexual battery convictions carry up to 20 years each. Whitted will be sentenced at a later date.
At the time of the sexual assaults, court records show, Whitted was dating the victim’s older sister and was living with her in a townhouse in England Run in Stafford. He had sex with the victim multiple times in 2004 and 2005, the records show.
The victim told police that she stopped resisting the attacks because she’d seen Whitted beat her sister and was afraid he’d do the same thing to her.
The baby was born on March 31 or April 1 of 2006 in a bathroom on Good Neighbor Lane in Stafford. The child was later found dead in an abandoned car. The victim’s family apparently didn’t know that she was pregnant prior to the birth.
The victim was tried as an adult in the baby’s death and convicted of manslaughter and felony child neglect. She was sentenced in January 2007 to five years in prison.
The case against Whitted surfaced last year while Detective K.A. Lawrence was investigating sexual offenses against the niece of Whitted’s victim. That investigation started when the 13-year-old was found to be pregnant during a routine doctor’s visit; she has since delivered the baby.
That investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who was also dating an older family member. That man turned out not to be the father of the child, but is still facing charges accusing him of having sex with the underage girl.
During last year’s investigation, Whitted’s victim told Lawrence about her abuse as a child and eventually charges were brought against Whitted.
Whitted was about a week from being released from prison on unrelated charges when the new charges were filed. Court records state that he denied having sex with the victim, saying she was like a little sister to him. But DNA testing confirmed that he was the father of the deceased baby.
