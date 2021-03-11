Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 14-year-old Stafford girl in 2005

A man who impregnated a girl in 2005 when she was 14 years old pleaded guilty to three felony charges Thursday in Stafford County Circuit Court.

Michael X. Whitted, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual battery. As part of an agreement worked out by prosecutor Philip Chichester and defense attorney Eugene Frost, other charges were either dropped or reduced.

Whitted had been charged with three counts of rape, which each carry a potential life sentence. The aggravated sexual battery convictions carry up to 20 years each. Whitted will be sentenced at a later date.

At the time of the sexual assaults, court records show, Whitted was dating the victim’s older sister and was living with her in a townhouse in England Run in Stafford. He had sex with the victim multiple times in 2004 and 2005, the records show.

The victim told police that she stopped resisting the attacks because she’d seen Whitted beat her sister and was afraid he’d do the same thing to her.

The baby was born on March 31 or April 1 of 2006 in a bathroom on Good Neighbor Lane in Stafford. The child was later found dead in an abandoned car. The victim’s family apparently didn’t know that she was pregnant prior to the birth.