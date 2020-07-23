A man who spray-painting properties in Fredericksburg while he was supposed to be picking up trash as punishment for prior vandalism pleaded guilty to numerous misdemeanor charges Thursday.
Robert F. Singhass, 21, of Unionville, was indicted in April on 55 counts of intentionally destroying public property. Thursday’s 55 new convictions stemmed from multiple instances in which Singhass wrote the word “Robbo” with a circle around it on properties that include the city parking garage on Sophia Street, the Virginia Railway Express station and a FREDericksburg Regional Transit bus stop.
Prosecutor Kevin Gross said the “tagging” incidents occurred during times when Singhass was in the city to perform court-ordered trash pickup as part of his sentence for 22 similar convictions he received last year.
Singhass also stipulated to 22 misdemeanor probation violations. He will be sentenced on all of the convictions Sept. 25.
Singhass’ Fredericksburg problems started on May 1 of last year when he and two other young Orange County residents defaced more than 30 city properties with spray paint in a single night.
As part of his punishment, Singhass received a six-month jail sentence and was ordered to come to Fredericksburg every Saturday and Sunday for a year to pick up trash between 9 a.m. and noon.
Police tied him to multiple additional spray-paintings that occurred this year during his periods of community service. Singhass helped investigators by bragging about his activities and posting them on social media. He also claimed that he drank liquor with homeless people while he was supposed to be picking up trash.
Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich unsuccessfully tried to persuade Judge Gordon Willis to withhold the formal imposition of Singhass’ guilty pleas until a mental health evaluation could be performed. Ilijevich said Singhass’ “bizarre” behavior, which included placing his taggings all over his room in his parents’ house, needed to be explored.
Willis rejected the request, saying, “This court is routinely befuddled by things that people do and the reasons that they do them.”
