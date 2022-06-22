Man seeks reconsideration of lengthy prison sentence he received last year in Stafford

A man who received a lengthy prison sentence last year for having sex with a 14-year-old girl years ago and later impregnating her is asking a judge to reconsider her decision.

Michael X. Whitted, 35, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual battery and was ordered in November to serve 32 years and eight months in prison. The charges against Whitted came to light during a 2020 investigation involving his then-13-year-old daughter.

Willis heard arguments Tuesday in Stafford Circuit Court and took Whitted’s request under advisement. It was not clear when she would make a ruling.

Detective K.A. Lawrence’s investigation showed that Whitted’s daughter had been having sex with a man in his 20s starting when the child was 11. The girl gave birth when she was 13, but the baby’s father turned out to be a 14-year-old boy.

During that investigation, the girl’s now-adult aunt told police that Whitted started having sex with her in 2004 when she was a young teen. That relationship also resulted in a baby who was found dead in an abandoned car in 2006.

The aunt, who was 16 when she gave birth and discarded the child, served prison time for the child’s death. Whitted, who was dating the aunt’s older sister at the time, was later determined to have fathered the deceased child.

Whitted, who has spent most of the past 17 years in prison on unrelated convictions, was served warrants related to the 2004 and 2005 incidents in October 2020. The indictments came about a week before he would have been released from prison.

Defense attorney Eugene Frost wrote in his motion for reconsideration that Whitted was only 18 when he started having sex with his daughter’s then-14-year-old aunt. He said Whitted has matured since then and doesn’t deserve such a massive sentence.

Frost argued that it is unfair that Kaleem Rodgers, the man who had sex with Whitted’s daughter, received an active sentence of seven years while Whitted got more than 32.

Frost wrote that Whitted continued to insist that his daughter cooperate in the investigation against Rodgers even after her aunt threatened to tell police about his activities with her that started in 2004.

“Mr. Whitted’s insistence [on his daughter’s cooperation] despite the threat of criminal charges shows that he had matured from a young 18-year-old to a concerned father who appreciated the wrongfulness of what had occurred,” Frost wrote.

Prosecutor Philip Chichester countered that the judge got the sentence right and shouldn’t change it. He said Whitted has racked up a long criminal history despite being incarcerated for most of his adult life.

“Whenever he is released into the community, people are put in danger,” Chichester said.