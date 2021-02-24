Man sentenced for role in armed robbery in Spotsylvania

A man who was part of an armed robbery in Spotsylvania County was ordered Monday to serve just over four years in prison.

Michael Brian Allen, 30, of Woodford, pleaded guilty to robbery in Spotsylvania Circuit Court and was sentenced to 10 years, with five years and 11 months suspended. As part of a plea agreement, two abduction charges were dropped.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Crystal Montague-Holland, the robbery on Billy Days Road in Spotsylvania was reported on Oct. 13, 2019. One of the victims, Emmanuel Mihai, told police that he and two cousins had arranged to meet with Allen to purchase catalytic converters.

They had previously met with Allen, court records state, and were planning to buy 60 catalytic converters for $4,000.

At the meeting spot, Allen told them that the converters were at his brother’s house right up the road. When they got there, they were greeted by a man with dreadlocks who was clearly unrelated to Allen.

The other suspect pulled a gun while Allen displayed a knife. The victims were ordered to get on their knees and hand over the money.