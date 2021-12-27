Man shoots four people, then self following domestic dispute at I-81 rest stop

Four people were shot and another man fatally shot himself following a domestic dispute Sunday morning at a rest area long I-81 in Frederick County.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, a man and woman were in domestic fight at the southbound I-81 rest stop at the 320 mile marker, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller.

When the dispute turned physical, several individuals tried to intervene for the woman's safety, Geller said.

The 34-year-old male, Cesar Juarez Avila, then began firing at the woman and individuals who had intervened, the release stated. The woman and three males were shot. Avila fled in a Chevrolet Malibu.

The female and two male victims were transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A third male victim was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State police, with the assistance of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, secured the rest area and began searching for Avila.