Man shoots four people, then self following domestic dispute at I-81 rest stop

Four people were shot and another man fatally shot himself following a domestic dispute Sunday morning at a rest area long I-81 in Frederick County.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, a man and woman were in domestic fight at the southbound I-81 rest stop at the 320 mile marker, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller.
When the dispute turned physical, several individuals tried to intervene for the woman's safety, Geller said.
The 34-year-old male, Cesar Juarez Avila, then began firing at the woman and individuals who had intervened, the release stated. The woman and three males were shot. Avila fled in a Chevrolet Malibu.
The female and two male victims were transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A third male victim was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
State police, with the assistance of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, secured the rest area and began searching for Avila.
Shortly after noon on Sunday, a Frederick County Sheriff's Deputy spotted the Chevrolet Malibu traveling on Airport Road in Frederick County. When the sheriff's deputy and state police pulled in behind the Chevrolet, it sped away and a short pursuit ensued.
Law enforcement positioned their vehicles around the suspect vehicle and forced it to a stop. Police then witnessed shots being fired inside the Malibu. When troopers approached the vehicle, they located Avila in the driver's seat suffering from a gunshot wound.
Avila was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Avila's body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy and examination.
No law enforcement discharged their weapons during the course of the incident. A handgun was recovered from inside the Malibu, Geller said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Culpeper Field Office. The rest area reopened to the public around 4 p.m. on Sunday.