An Orange County man is wanted by authorities in a reported house fire and domestic incident Sunday in Barboursville.

Around 8:20 p.m. on August 13, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 17000 block of Mansion Road for a domestic with shots fired, according to a sheriff’s office release Monday.

Upon arrival, the residence was engulfed in flames and the occupants were evacuated. Police say the investigation revealed Juan Rodriguez-Bedolla, 57, had fired multiple shots into the residence, blocked the exit so the occupants could not get out and then set the house on fire, according to the release.

Bedolla fled the scene in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe later discovered by deputies on Sam Mundy Road in Barboursville. He was then seen driving a red Ford Sport Utility Vehicle that was located abandoned in Waynesboro in the early morning hours on Monday, according to the release.

Bedolla is now believed to be driving a 2011 gold Chevrolet Tahoe with Virginia plate UTK9599, unknown direction of travel. A be on the lookout has been issued for his whereabouts.

Police described Rodriguez-Bedolla as a Hispanic male, 5’ 5”, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted on two counts of discharging a firearm in/at an occupied building.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending, according to the release.