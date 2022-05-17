Man sought in Culpeper shoplifting, drove away in stolen truck, police say

The Culpeper Police Dept. is seeking to ID a man suspected in a shoplifting incident at the 7-Eleven on the town’s south side who then drove away in a stolen vehicle.

The reported incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the convenience store on South Main Street, according to a release from Culpeper PD.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a slender build, wearing a gray hat, black shirt, black Adidas pants, white sneakers and carrying a black backpack, police said.

The man was seen driving a gray 2017 RAM truck previously reported stolen out of Madison County with VA license plate UBZ5781.

Anyone with information identifying the man is asked to call Master Police Officer A. Cooper at 540/727-3430 ext. 5568, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.