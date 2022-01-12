 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sought in destruction of property at The Pier on New Year’s Day

Culpeper Police are trying to identify a man they say was involved in a destruction of property incident early on New Year’s Day at The Pier.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 at the restaurant located next to the Depot at the end of East Davis Street.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his 20s, thin build with shoulder-length dreadlocks styled in two braids.

At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing white t-shirt, black pants with blue Tommy Hilfiger boxers showing and white sneakers. Witnesses saw him leave the area in a silver Honda Accord, according to a police department release.

Have information? Contact Officer M. Torrance at 540/727-3430 or 540/727-7900. Leave anonymous tips with Culpeper CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

