Man suspected linked to Mexican crime cartel arrested in Culpeper, faces gun charges

A town of Culpeper resident with a suspected link to a Mexican criminal cartel was arrested Friday during a multi-agency sting operation, according to a release Sunday morning from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.
Detective J. Vazquez conducted a two month investigation, as a member of the Blue Ridge Narcotics Task Force, into the illegal sale of firearms by Dulier Jimenez Barrera, 41, of 517 1st St. in Culpeper, near Yowell Meadow Park.
During the investigation, several firearms, high capacity magazines, and ammunition were purchased from Barrera, according to the release. Task Force members also seized $11,700 from the suspect’s home.
As a result of Vazuqez’s investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Barrera. Because of credible information linking Barrera to a well-known Mexican criminal cartel, his arrest was conducted in coordination with multiple agencies, the sheriff’s office said.
Joining Culpeper Sheriff’s deputies in Friday’s arrest were officers from Virginia State Police, U.S. Immigration & Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Securities Investigations, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and SWAT teams from two agencies.
K9 trackers, air support, SWAT medics, and the CCSO rescue vehicle were also used to arrest Barrera. In all, more than 35 deputies, officers, and agents participated in the operation.
Barrera was charged with six felony counts of possession of a firearm by a non-citizen, and two counts of not conducting a criminal background check.
Barrera was taken before the magistrate and held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation and further charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Vazquez, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, at 540/727-7520.
“Virginia citizens should realize the extent that Mexican cartels have continued to increase their activity nationwide. Our detectives have purchased kilos of drugs as well as firearms in our region for many months,” said Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins in a statement. “I often say every county is a border county and our southern border has been much more wide open since the end of January this year.”