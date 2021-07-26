Man sustains multiple serious injuries in 40-feet fall at Franklin Cliffs in Shenandoah NP

Shenandoah National Park experienced two major rescue efforts last weekend, including the latest to be reported involving a man who fell approximately 40-feet at Franklin Cliffs.
Rangers, search & rescue staff and volunteers responded Saturday, July 24 to a call for an individual who had fallen from the overlook situated at 3,135-feet elevation overlooking the town of Stanley in the Shenandoah Valley.
The man sustained multiple serious injuries, the park posted late Monday on its Facebook page. The SAR/EMS team worked to stabilize the patient and conducted a technical rope rescue evolution to lift the man up to the trail.
The man was carried out by litter to an ambulance, the park said. He was transferred to a Maryland State Police helicopter for rapid transport to a trauma center.
The park thanked everyone who helped with the rescue including its own staff, volunteers, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group and Maryland SP.
Also on July 24, search and rescue crews working in extremely steep terrain on the southern end of the park discovered remains believed to the body of UVA lecturer Julia Devlin.
The 55-year-old entered the park the previous Saturday, July 17, and her white Lexxus was found wrecked and abandoned along Skyline Drive a few days later. Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on July 14.
Park officials joined the Virginia Department of Emergency Management in thanking the many organizations that helped look for her including Albemarle Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue Tracking Institute, Va. Search and Rescue Dog Association, Blue and Gray K9s, Greater Atlantic Rescue Dog, Piedmont Search and Rescue, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue, TROT Search and Rescue, Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, Page County Citizens Emergency Corps, the Virginia Communications Cache, and Rockingham-Augusta Search and Rescue.
In its post Monday, the park encouraged citizens to reach out to one of the many organizations in their area to become a trained search and rescue volunteer.