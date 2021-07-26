Man sustains multiple serious injuries in 40-feet fall at Franklin Cliffs in Shenandoah NP

Shenandoah National Park experienced two major rescue efforts last weekend, including the latest to be reported involving a man who fell approximately 40-feet at Franklin Cliffs.

Rangers, search & rescue staff and volunteers responded Saturday, July 24 to a call for an individual who had fallen from the overlook situated at 3,135-feet elevation overlooking the town of Stanley in the Shenandoah Valley.

The man sustained multiple serious injuries, the park posted late Monday on its Facebook page. The SAR/EMS team worked to stabilize the patient and conducted a technical rope rescue evolution to lift the man up to the trail.

The man was carried out by litter to an ambulance, the park said. He was transferred to a Maryland State Police helicopter for rapid transport to a trauma center.

The park thanked everyone who helped with the rescue including its own staff, volunteers, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group and Maryland SP.

Also on July 24, search and rescue crews working in extremely steep terrain on the southern end of the park discovered remains believed to the body of UVA lecturer Julia Devlin.