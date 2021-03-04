Man to serve 11 years for Fredericksburg holdup

A man who robbed a Fredericksburg store last year and got nothing was ordered Thursday to serve 11 years in prison.

Anthony Walter Saracino–Smith, 22, was previously convicted of multiple offenses in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, including robbery, attempted robbery and two firearms charges. Judge Gordon Willis on Thursday sentenced Saracino–Smith to a total of 40 years with all but 11 years suspended.

The two firearms charges carried a mandatory eight years in prison.

The charges stemmed from a robbery early March 25 at the Wawa at 1140 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Central Park. The evidence presented by prosecutor Kevin Gross showed that Saracino–Smith had a hooded sweatshirt covering his face when he walked up to the counter, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

The frightened clerk responded by running to the back of the store. The surprised robber then grabbed a cellphone that a man was charging near the counter and ran out of the store; the cellphone was recovered not far from the store.

Detective Melanie Schafer headed an investigation that led police to the nearby WoodSpring Suites, where Saracino–Smith had rented a room. Evidence found at the scene and phone calls Saracino–Smith made from the Rappahannock Regional Jail linked him to the crime.