Man to serve 11 years for Fredericksburg holdup

A man who robbed a Fredericksburg store last year and got nothing was ordered Thursday to serve 11 years in prison.
Anthony Walter Saracino–Smith, 22, was previously convicted of multiple offenses in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, including robbery, attempted robbery and two firearms charges. Judge Gordon Willis on Thursday sentenced Saracino–Smith to a total of 40 years with all but 11 years suspended.
The two firearms charges carried a mandatory eight years in prison.
The charges stemmed from a robbery early March 25 at the Wawa at 1140 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Central Park. The evidence presented by prosecutor Kevin Gross showed that Saracino–Smith had a hooded sweatshirt covering his face when he walked up to the counter, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.
The frightened clerk responded by running to the back of the store. The surprised robber then grabbed a cellphone that a man was charging near the counter and ran out of the store; the cellphone was recovered not far from the store.
Detective Melanie Schafer headed an investigation that led police to the nearby WoodSpring Suites, where Saracino–Smith had rented a room. Evidence found at the scene and phone calls Saracino–Smith made from the Rappahannock Regional Jail linked him to the crime.
Gross on Thursday asked Willis to give Saracino–Smith a 20-year active sentence. He said the aggressive robber "terrorized" the clerk by sticking the gun in her face.
Gross added that Saracino–Smith had lived in the area less than two months at the time of the robbery and had already been arrested on a gun-related charge in Stafford County, a charge that was later dropped. He still has pending felony charges in New York.
"This is a violent, dangerous individual," Gross said.
Defense attorney Julia Dillon argued that the mandatory eight years was more than enough. She pointed out that no one was hurt and nothing was taken or damaged.
She said Saracino–Smith has issues with alcohol and substance abuse that contributed to him making a "rash and very wrong" decision that morning in an attempt to get money his family desperately needed. She said this was the first time he'd been convicted of anything.
Willis said he could not discount the impact Saracino–Smith's actions had on his victim.
