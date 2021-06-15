 Skip to main content
Man wanted by Culpeper PD related to incident with gun in the Meadows
Man wanted by Culpeper PD related to incident with gun in the Meadows

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking a man they say is armed and dangerous and wanted on arrest warrants stemming from an incident Monday night in the Meadows housing development.

Jonte Gebrell Smith, 21, is wanted for possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. There was a heavy police presence in the area Monday and citizens advised to avoid the area as officers looked for Smith.

The man is described as a Black male with brown hair and eyes, 5’9” and 135 pounds.

To submit a tip about his whereabouts, contact Officer J. Neal at 727-3430, 727-7900, 727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

