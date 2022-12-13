Man wanted in theft of cell phone Friday at Culpeper 7-Eleven

Culpeper Police are seeking to identify a man they say was involved in the theft of a cell phone at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a light gray tank top, jean shorts and black slip-on sandals. It is unknown his direction or means of travel when he left the store, police said.

Have information in the case? Contact MPO M. Haymaker at 540/727-3430 ext. 5506 or 540/727-7900 and anonymously through Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.