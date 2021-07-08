Man who died in Stafford motorcycle crash identified

The man killed in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Stafford has been identified as 27-year-old county resident Byron Puente, police said.
According to the Stafford Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 4:25 p.m. in the 400 block of Truslow Road. Police said the initial investigation shows that Puente was riding a Yamaha R1 motorcycle when he lost control in a curve and went into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a Chevrolet truck. Puente was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputy Ryan Weatherholtz is continuing his investigation into the incident, police said.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
