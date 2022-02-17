Man who fell through ceiling of women's locker room convicted of 11 charges

A man whose elaborate peeping Tom activities came to an end last year when he fell through the ceiling in a women's locker room was convicted of 11 charges Wednesday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Brian Anthony Joe, 42, of Woodbridge, entered Alford pleas to offenses that include burglary, attempting filming of a minor, felony destruction of property and multiple counts of being a Peeping Tom. An Alford plea is the same as a guilty plea except the defendant does not have to admit guilt.

In exchange for his pleas, multiple other charges against Joe were dropped. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 26.

The Stafford charges stem from a Jan. 30, 2021, incident at Onelife Fitness on Garrisonville Road in North Stafford. Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Olsen said two women were in the locker room and one was partially undressed when Joe came through the ceiling. He dangled there briefly before cutting himself down.

Olsen said several gym members, including a law enforcement officer, refused to let Joe leave the facility. Deputies arrived and took him into custody.

The investigation showed that Joe entered the ceiling via a rope ladder. Joe locked a bathroom door before using the ladder to get into the ceiling.

In the ceiling was a series of straps, clips and binders that allowed Joe to be suspended over the drop ceiling. He had also cut holes in strategic places so he could look into the locker room.

On the floor of the bathroom, Olsen said, police found a microcamera that was live-streaming into Joe's phone.

The evidence showed that Joe had entered that same bathroom on three prior days during that same week and stayed in there for up to two hours.

More trouble for Joe came during a search of his home in Prince William, where more than 700 images were found on his electronic devices. Multiple child pornography charges are pending in Prince William Circuit Court.

In addition, Olsen said, about a dozen "upskirt" videos were found. Joe had some sort of camera on his shoe that he used to film up women's dresses. It is not clear where those filmings took place.