Man who was free on bond arrested again for drug distribution in Caroline

A man who was arrested on drug charges in Caroline County in December was arrested again this week after police accused him of resuming his drug-dealing operation after being released on bond.

Ancil J. Baylor, 37, of Bowling Green, was arrested Tuesday after police raided his home and seized cocaine, guns and more than $7,000 in cash, Sheriff Tony Lippa said.

At the time of his arrest, Baylor already had a trial scheduled in May in Caroline Circuit Court on three counts of distributing illegal drugs. He was free on bond on those charges.

After he was released, Lippa said, police got information that Baylor was still selling drugs. Police entered his home Tuesday with a search warrant and found drugs and four different kinds of firearms.

He was additionally charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm as a convicted violent felon and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Baylor was placed in the Pamunkey Regional Jail, this time with no bond.