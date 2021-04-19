Manassas duo suspected in string of Warrenton vehicle larcenies

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, helped search into the night Saturday for suspects in a string of local car thefts. The overnight search followed a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash on U.S. Route 211 and Duke Lane in Fauquier County.

Siddiq Ahmadu Kanneh, 24, of Manassas fled the scene of the crash near Marshall on foot. He was seen wrapped in a blue packing blanket, police said in issuing a wanted poster Saturday night.

K-9 units, drones, and a Fairfax1 helicopter helped to search for him along with personnel from Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and Fairfax County Police Department.

Kanneh was reported found by 5:13 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, according to Warrenton Police Department. He was wanted for reckless driving and eluding police in the Saturday chase. Police also had warrants for Kanneh’s arrest for grand larceny and property damage.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the chase was stolen and believed to be involved in a string of recent larcenies on Piedmont Street, Gay Road and Winchester Street in Warrenton. The vehicle was spotted Saturday in the parking lot at a local motel.