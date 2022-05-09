Manassas man, 20, tells Culpeper deputies he vandalized park fields "to blow off steam"

A 20-year-old Manassas man has been charged with felony destruction of Culpeper County property and driving without a license for using his pick-up truck to tear up the fields at Lenn Park, in a reported incident Friday.

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded May 6 to a citizen tip that multiple fields were being destroyed at the county park in Stevensburg. The citizen provided a description and photo of the vehicle, and a tag number. A responding deputy noted extensive damage to the fields covered in tire marks, according to a CCSO release.

As the vehicle description was being provided to dispatch for a be-on-the-lookout, a deputy located the vehicle on Ira Hoffman at Success Drive, near the high school.

After being provided his Miranda warnings, driver Noah Enriquez, 20, of Manassas, admitted that he caused the damage to the park to “blow off some steam,” according to authorities.

Enriquez was arrested, taken before the magistrate, and released on an unsecured bond.

“Lenn Park is one of our best public spaces in Culpeper. We appreciate the citizen reporting the suspect information. This young man from Manassas gave an excuse he was blowing off steam. Mr. Enriquez needs to grow up, or keep his steam in Manassas,” said Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins in a statement posted to social media.