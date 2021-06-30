Manassas man, 22, identified in fatal motorcycle crash following pursuit in Fauquier

Virginia State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed Monday following a pursuit by Fauquier County Sheriff's Office on U.S. Route 29 in Warrenton.

Jose Manuel A. Delgado Alva, 22, of Manassas died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Trooper C. Scally is investigating the June 28 crash involving a 2007 Suzuki GSXR. The motorcycle was traveling north on Route 29 and attempted to turn into a crossover near Comfort Inn Drive.

But the motorcyclist was traveling too fast and lost control, according to VSP. The Suzuki went through the median and into the southbound lanes of Route 29, striking a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz and a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country. No one else was hurt.

VSP continues to investigate.