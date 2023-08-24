A Manassas man is in custody on multiple charges following a reported police pursuit on Tuesday in Fauquier County.

Virginia State Police charged Cristian N. Valle, 25, with eluding law enforcement, two counts of possession of schedule I/II drug, possession of schedule IV drug, driving under the influence, possession of a concealed weapon, no operator's license and reckless driving.

Valle was also wanted out of Maryland on a probation violation, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

At approximately 8:08 a.m., the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office issued a “Be On the Lookout” for a reckless driver just outside the town of Warrenton.

A short time later, state police observed the suspect vehicle, a 2012 Honda Accord, traveling southbound on U.S. Route 29 near the Route 17 business interchange in Fauquier. State police initiated a traffic stop, but the Honda failed to stop, Coffey said. A pursuit was initiated with assistance from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, reaching speeds of 90 mph, according to the release.

The Honda used the interchange and proceeded north on Route 29. The pursuit continued to Telephone Road, where state police utilized a P.I.T. maneuver causing the vehicle to run off the right side of the road and come to a stop.

Valle fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, according to Coffey. Two passengers in the Honda were taken into custody without incident and later released without any charges.

Valle is being held without bond eligibility at Fauquier Adult Detention Center.