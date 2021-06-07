Manassas man charged with eluding Fauquier police

A Manassas man has been charged with felony eluding police and reckless driving in a June 2 pursuit that started in Warrenton and ended in a Prince William County neighborhood.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Patrick Foreman, 42, on other traffic infractions including driving on a revoked license and without vehicle insurance, according to court records.

Deputies responded to the 7400 block of Cedar Knolls Drive for a welfare check, according to a FCSO release, and made contact with the caller who reported Foreman was on his way over.

The caller reported they had obtained paperwork that had not yet been served Foreman and he made concerning comments.

Soon after receiving vehicle information, deputies positively identified it drive in front of the address and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the release stated. The vehicle pulled over and the deputy got out of his patrol vehicle and started to approach when Foreman allegedly fled.

The deputy pursued the vehicle down Dumfries Road and Vint Hill Road area into a residential area of Prince William County, down a dead end. Police says Foreman then jumped out of his vehicle while it was slowing down and fled on foot, his vehicle running into a parked vehicle.

Deputies pursued Foreman on foot through a residential area with K9 Hank, who shortly located the suspect and apprehended him. Foreman was taken into custody and evaluated by rescue personnel and transported to Prince William Hospital for medical treatment, according to the release. Foreman was held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.