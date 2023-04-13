A Manassas man has been charged with malicious wounding in a reported nonfatal shooting Tuesday afternoon outside Dollar General on Catlett Road in Fauquier.

Victor Benitez, 20, was also charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the April 11 incident. Another man was shot during an attempted exchange of a large amount of marijuana, according to a release from Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, working with Warrenton Police Department.

The shooting took place near Liberty High and Grace Miller Elementary, and both schools were put on lockdown. Police referenced a 911 call about a possible man with a gun at Liberty High School, which was was quickly cleared by deputies and no threat was located.

A citizen reported an incident at the nearby store at 2:45 p.m., that he heard a gunshot and thought there may be a robbery taking place in the parking lot, police said. The caller gave descriptions for three individuals and two vehicles and a direction of travel.

About 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, Cpl. J. Arrington spotted one of the vehicles at the intersection of U.S. Route 17 and State Route 28 in Bealeton. He attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle turned into the Popeye’s parking lot and the driver reportedly fled on foot. A K9 apprehended the driver, Benitez, police said.

An investigation revealed two individuals had arranged to purchase marijuana from Benitez outside the store in Fauquier County. During the transaction, the suspect allegedly produced a handgun, police said.

A physical altercation ensued and one of the individuals, a male, was shot. Benitez also suffered injuries in the fight, police said.

About 3:15 p.m., Fauquier Hospital notified 911 a male had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Benitez was being held at Fauquier County Jail.