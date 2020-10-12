Manassas woman charged after reportedly driving truck through Fauquier front yard

An apparently unlicensed Manassas woman accused of driving a pick-up truck through a Fauquier County front yard last week faces several charges.
Melissa Renee Tompkins, 37, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and charged with grand larceny, drunk in public and driving on a suspended license.
Deputies responded last week to the 5400 block of Sumerduck Road for a reckless driving complaint. The caller reported that a Ford F150 operated by a white female drove through his front yard, according to a FCSO news release.
Deputies canvassed the area and could not locate the automobile. While deputies were investigating the reckless driving complaint, a call was received for a welfare check in the 13000 block of Union Church Road, a few miles away.
Deputies made contact with two homeowners who advised they had encounters and witnessed a female acting very strange. According to homeowners, she had been involved in a four-wheeler crash but appeared to be ok.
Both homeowners told deputies the woman walked off into the woods. She was identified as Melissa Tompkins.
During a canvass of the area, authorities responded to another residence on Union Church Road from where a white Ford Focus was reportedly stolen. The resident reported when he arrived home the vehicle was gone and another vehicle had been tampered with.
Tompkins was located on Virginia Court in the Marsh Run Mobile Home Community. She was placed under arrest and the stolen vehicle recovered by a K9 Unit on Buck Court, according to the release.
The next day, deputies found the Ford F150 on Union Church Road and confirmed it was involved in the Oct. 7 reckless driving complaint. Deputies processed the vehicle and learned it was involved in a traffic crash and caused property damage. Tompkins was held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
