Manassas woman charged after reportedly driving truck through Fauquier front yard

An apparently unlicensed Manassas woman accused of driving a pick-up truck through a Fauquier County front yard last week faces several charges.

Melissa Renee Tompkins, 37, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and charged with grand larceny, drunk in public and driving on a suspended license.

Deputies responded last week to the 5400 block of Sumerduck Road for a reckless driving complaint. The caller reported that a Ford F150 operated by a white female drove through his front yard, according to a FCSO news release.

Deputies canvassed the area and could not locate the automobile. While deputies were investigating the reckless driving complaint, a call was received for a welfare check in the 13000 block of Union Church Road, a few miles away.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies made contact with two homeowners who advised they had encounters and witnessed a female acting very strange. According to homeowners, she had been involved in a four-wheeler crash but appeared to be ok.

Both homeowners told deputies the woman walked off into the woods. She was identified as Melissa Tompkins.