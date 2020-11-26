Manna Ministry feeds hungry for Thanksgiving

The pandemic resulted in the loss of many volunteers concerned about exposure, so now meals are only handed out on Wednesdays.

Before COVID, the ministry’s annual Thanksgiving meal was sit-down in the large fellowship hall. This year, it was drive-thru or walk up, meals handed out curbside.

Manna Ministry coordinator Betsy Smith said it usually feeds about 75 people each week. Meals are open to anyone in need, no questions asked.

“We have seen quite a few new people this year, families we have not seen before,” said Smith.

Manna Ministry is very much a community operation, she said, with supporters coming from various denominations and backgrounds.

“I am really thankful for the makeup of this ministry,” Smith said. “It’s this beautiful picture of ‘the church.’”

Seeing God’s presence even in the midst of turmoil and struggle is another thing for which Smith said she was grateful, along with the peace he brings during trial.

“And the generosity of the community,” she added. “It really blows my mind how this ministry has survived.”