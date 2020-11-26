Manna Ministry feeds hungry for Thanksgiving

Living through the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn has been a real struggle for many in the Culpeper community.
“Not good,” said local resident Alanda, a waitress who saw her hours drastically cut as distancing restrictions went in place. “Work, bills, money ain’t the same—basically life in general. My boyfriend has a decent job, thank goodness, and my landlord has been flexible.”
The local woman was among those who lined up outside the community hall at Culpeper Presbyterian Church on Wednesday for a free, hot Thanksgiving meal prepared by Manna Ministry volunteers. Alanda, who preferred not to give her last name, said she was thankful to be alive and not sick with the novel coronavirus.
“At least I have a roof over my head,” she said.
Inside the fellowship hall, Manna Ministry volunteers from Culpeper United Methodist Church worked side-by-side like Santa’s elves, filling disposable, lidded trays with scoops of mashed potatoes, ladles of gravy, cooked vegetables, stuffing and slices of turkey.
They made enough to feed 100 people.
Recipients got pies as well. And there were extra groceries for the neediest in the community.
Prior to COVID-19, Manna Ministry, comprised of volunteers from various local churches and businesses as well as individuals, served free lunch three days a week—on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The pandemic resulted in the loss of many volunteers concerned about exposure, so now meals are only handed out on Wednesdays.
Before COVID, the ministry’s annual Thanksgiving meal was sit-down in the large fellowship hall. This year, it was drive-thru or walk up, meals handed out curbside.
Manna Ministry coordinator Betsy Smith said it usually feeds about 75 people each week. Meals are open to anyone in need, no questions asked.
“We have seen quite a few new people this year, families we have not seen before,” said Smith.
Manna Ministry is very much a community operation, she said, with supporters coming from various denominations and backgrounds.
“I am really thankful for the makeup of this ministry,” Smith said. “It’s this beautiful picture of ‘the church.’”
Seeing God’s presence even in the midst of turmoil and struggle is another thing for which Smith said she was grateful, along with the peace he brings during trial.
“And the generosity of the community,” she added. “It really blows my mind how this ministry has survived.”
Open throughout the pandemic, Manna Ministry has seen no illness among its small army of volunteers.
“God has protected us and we have been safe, too,” Smith said.
Manna Ministry plans to host a similar holiday meal giveaway on Dec. 9.
