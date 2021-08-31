 Skip to main content
Manwaring recognized by Culpeper VFW
Manwaring recognized by Culpeper VFW

VFW Presentation.jpg

Cadet Master Sgt. Mateo Manwaring (center) is recognized by Culpeper VFW Commander Keith Price (right) and District 8 VFW Commander Jeff Dombroff in a ceremony on Aug. 26.

 CONTRIBUTED

Cadet Master Sgt. Mateo Manwaring (center) of the Civil Air Patrol Minuteman Composite Squadron VA135 at Culpeper Regional Airport was presented with a leadership certificate and medal on Thursday, Aug. 26 by Culpeper VFW Burton-Hammond Post 2524.

Manwaring was recognized for exceptional performance as an element leader and for representing the squadron with the StellarXplorers competition team for space system design.

Presenting the award are VFW District 8 Commander Jeff Dombroff (left) and Post 2524 Commander Keith Price (right).

