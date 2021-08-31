Manwaring recognized by Culpeper VFW

STAR-EXPONENT STAFF REPORT
Cadet Master Sgt. Mateo Manwaring (center) of the Civil Air Patrol Minuteman Composite Squadron VA135 at Culpeper Regional Airport was presented with a leadership certificate and medal on Thursday, Aug. 26 by Culpeper VFW Burton-Hammond Post 2524.
Manwaring was recognized for exceptional performance as an element leader and for representing the squadron with the StellarXplorers competition team for space system design.
Presenting the award are VFW District 8 Commander Jeff Dombroff (left) and Post 2524 Commander Keith Price (right).
