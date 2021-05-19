Many candidates vie for Culpeper Town Council, few for county governing board and School Board

2021’s Culpeper Town Council election is shaping up to be the most contested, by far, of local races that will be on the Nov. 2 ballot, while the Culpeper County School Board’s race looks the least fraught.
Fewer than three weeks are left for candidates for the Town Council, the county Board of Supervisors and the county School Board to get certified to be on the ballot in the 2021 general election.
June 8 is the deadline for candidates to file the necessary paperwork with the Culpeper County Voter Registrar’s Office.
As of Tuesday, more than a dozen people had started or completed the process to run for one of four available seats on the Town Council.
Incumbent Councilman Pranas Rimeikis and Vice Mayor Billy Yowell are running for re-election. Both are certified to be on the ballot, having turned in 125 signatures from town residents supporting their candidacy as well as a statement of economic interests.
Two-term Councilman Keith Price is not seeking re-election this November.
“After seven years so far, I figure whatever good I was going to do as a council member I’ve done,” Price said in an email. “Plus, I still work full time, help my wife with her business, do a few other odds and ends around town, and I feel the need to be less busy. I am happy to open up my seat for someone with new energy and new ideas.”
Two-term Town Councilman Jon Russell, former chairman of the Culpeper Republican Committee, is running for mayor as an independent. He is certified to be on the ballot.
Incumbent Mayor Mike Olinger, also seeking re-election, has been in the office for three terms. As of Tuesday, he was not yet certified to be on the ballot.
Other Town Council candidates certified to be on the November ballot, as of Tuesday, are Courtney D’Avilar, David Kulivan, Ben Phillips, N. Janie Schmidt, Joseph Short and Adrian Sledge.
Town Council candidates who have not yet completed the certification process, according to the registrar, but have started the process or otherwise expressed interest in running for office are B. Travis Brown, Dan Jenkins, Wes Mayles, Bobby Ryan and Fred Sapp.
Three seats are up for grabs this year on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, to represent the Cedar Mountain, Jefferson and Stevensburg magisterial districts.
For Cedar Mountain, candidate David Durrer is certified to be on the ballot. Incumbent Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier is almost done with his filing requirements, the registrar said Tuesday. Frazier recently announced his plans to seek re-election to a third term.
For Stevensburg, candidate Susan Gugino is certified to be on the ballot. She is the local Republican nominee, the registrar said.
Most candidates are running as independents. Party affiliation in local races does not appear on the ballot, according to the registrar.
Stevensburg District incumbent Bill Chase is the county’s longest-serving supervisor. He has served 10 four-year terms and has been on the board for 40 years. Chase said in a phone call Wednesday that he intends to seek an 11th term.
“I was planning to announce as soon as I get set up,” he said. “I am running if I can get certified all right.”
Also potentially in the race for Stevensburg supervisor, Laura Rogers has started a file in the registrar’s office. She is a member of the Culpeper County Planning Commission.
No candidates, as of Tuesday, had started a file to run for the Jefferson District seat on the Board of Supervisors. Incumbent Brad Rosenberger did not immediately return a call Wednesday inquiring about his re-election plans.
As for the trio of seats up for grabs on the Culpeper County School Board in November, only one candidate has started a file in the registrar’s office—Lori Medley in the Stevensburg District.
One-term Stevensburg School Board member Marshall Keene, who chairs the Culpeper County Republican Committee, recently announced he will not seek re-election. In a recent post on the party’s Facebook page, Keene said the committee is seeking a conservative candidate to fill his seat.
“I’d be happy to sit down and talk with those interested,” Keene posted on the page.
In the Cedar Mountain District, no School Board candidates had filed to run as of Tuesday, according to the registrar. Incumbent Betsy Smith, in office since 2014, did not immediately respond to messages inquiring about her re-election plans.
In the Jefferson District, no School Board candidates had filed to run as of Tuesday, according to the registrar. Incumbent Deborah Desilets, who is active in the local GOP, was appointed to the seat in January to fill the unexpired term of Michelle North, who was chairwoman of the School Board.
North announced last fall she was stepping down for the sake of her health and her family’s health, describing the strain of service during the COVID-19 pandemic, the politicization of Culpeper’s public schools, and differing personalities.
Desilets, whose son was campaign manager for state Del. Nick Freitas’ bid for Congress, did not immediately return messages inquiring about her election plans. Previously, she saidshe planned to run for a full term in the 2021 election. As of Tuesday, Desilets had not yet started a file with the registrar’s office.
540/825-4315