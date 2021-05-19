Many candidates vie for Culpeper Town Council, few for county governing board and School Board

2021’s Culpeper Town Council election is shaping up to be the most contested, by far, of local races that will be on the Nov. 2 ballot, while the Culpeper County School Board’s race looks the least fraught.

Fewer than three weeks are left for candidates for the Town Council, the county Board of Supervisors and the county School Board to get certified to be on the ballot in the 2021 general election.

June 8 is the deadline for candidates to file the necessary paperwork with the Culpeper County Voter Registrar’s Office.

As of Tuesday, more than a dozen people had started or completed the process to run for one of four available seats on the Town Council.

Incumbent Councilman Pranas Rimeikis and Vice Mayor Billy Yowell are running for re-election. Both are certified to be on the ballot, having turned in 125 signatures from town residents supporting their candidacy as well as a statement of economic interests.

Two-term Councilman Keith Price is not seeking re-election this November.